NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) provides an update regarding overseas trading in the Company's shares following further inbound enquiries from investors from North America and Europe.Further to the update issued on 10 June 2020 on this matter, the Company has now lodged an application seeking quotation of its shares on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in North America.As previously advised, OTC Markets Group Inc. ( OTCMKTS:OTCM ) operates both the OTCQX(R) Best Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for U.S. and global securities. NOVONIX's shares are currently trading on an unsolicited basis on the Pink(R) Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.One final US SEC requirement for the application for OTCQX(R) listing is the provision of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 for review by the compliance team at OTC Markets Group Inc. As the Company has a year-end date of 30 June and the 2020 audit for NOVONIX has not yet been completed, the OTC compliance review cannot be finalized at this time. The Company currently expects that the 2020 audit will be completed by mid September.The Company will provide further updates on the OTCQX(R) listing and efforts to facilitate North American trading in its shares as the matter progresses.About NOVONIX LtdNOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.

Contact Greg Baynton

Executive Director

Phone: +61-414-970-566

Email: greg@novonixgroup.com



Philip St Baker

Managing Director

Phone: +61-438-173-330

Email: phil@novonixgroup.com

Website: www.novonixgroup.com

