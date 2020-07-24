NOVONIX's CEO, Dr Chris Burns, will provide an overview of the company's operations, products, strategic partnerships and proprietary technologies during the presentation.
This free webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom over the internet. To access further details of the event and to register (at no cost), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F8T1675F
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
ContactGreg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com
Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com
