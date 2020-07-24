NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is pleased to announce its participation in the Share Cafe Webinar - Micro/Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar to be held today (Friday 24 July 2020) at 12noon AEST / 10am AWST.

NOVONIX's CEO, Dr Chris Burns, will provide an overview of the company's operations, products, strategic partnerships and proprietary technologies during the presentation.

This free webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom over the internet. To access further details of the event and to register (at no cost), please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/F8T1675F

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.


About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

Contact

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com



Link: NOVONIX INVESTOR WEBINAR PRESENTATION

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Update on North American Trading in Novonix Shares
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Completion of Equity Raising and Capital Restructure
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Retail Entitlement Offer Heavily Oversubscribed
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) 'WHAT'S NEXT? Technology Roadmap' Investor Webinar Recording
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap
NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) North American Trading in Novonix Shares

Related Companies

NOVONIX Ltd
   


Related Industry Topics:
Mining Lithium Graphite

NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Update on North American Trading in Novonix Shares

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Completion of Equity Raising and Capital Restructure

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Retail Entitlement Offer Heavily Oversubscribed

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) 'WHAT'S NEXT? Technology Roadmap' Investor Webinar Recording

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) WHAT'S NEXT? NOVONIX Technology Roadmap


Read More