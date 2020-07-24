Announcing the initial two appointments to the Advisory Board, a2a Chairman Mr. Michael Loo stated "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Sim Quan Seng and Mr. Ju Kim Hong as our first two Advisory Board members. They bring a wealth of experience and I look forward to their input as we progress the staged launch of the JomSave app."
Background on Dr. Sim and Mr. Ju is below, who will be introduced to shareholders at today's AGM.
Sim Quan Seng
Corporate Advisor
- Mechanical engineer
- Entrepreneurial leader & investor
- Founder of CNS Corporation Sdn Bhd.
- Co-founder and Managing Director of CNS Land Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Co-founder of Cofreth (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
- Co-founder of REAL Education Group Sdn Bhd
Ju Kim Hong
IT advisor
- Bachelor's degree in IT, APIIT
- Co-Founder of ONE POS SYSTEMS SDN BHD.
- Co-Founder of ACILIIT SOLUTIONS Sdn Bhd
About A2A GN Ltd
a2a Global Network Sdn Bhd is a Data Technology Consumers Platform incorporated on 16 December 2015 whereby consumers can leverage on, to earn Loyalty Points from their online and offline shopping, to build their database and generate uninterrupted passive income.
a2a simply stands for 'anyone to anyone', 'anywhere to anywhere' and 'anything to anything'.
