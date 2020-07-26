In this segment Mr. Berenger reviews the company's investorwater.com concept as a portal for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO
OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
OriginClear water treatment equipment installed onsite boosts the client's real estate asset value as a fundamental capital improvement, combined with long lasting water savings. Onsite Modular Water systems provide clients with Water Independence through ownership and operational control over water quality, that allow them to increase productivity while reducing environmental, health and safety risks from pollution, contamination and corrosion.
Modular water products are trusted to balance performance with cost-effectiveness, enabling business users to go well beyond municipal standards for water quality, therefore achieving high levels of satisfaction for their own customers, and improved sustainability for their properties.
PRODUCTS
OriginClear sells and delivers a complete line of compact, on-site, point-of-use advanced Water Treatment and Conveyance products including: advanced purification systems that are skid, rack mounted and containerized, for reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, media filtration, disinfection, water softening, ion exchange and electrodeionization (EDI), combined as needed in small to medium commercial and industrial applications, and custom-build projects. Water Conveyance products include pump and lifting stations, modular storage tanks, and control monitoring panels.
Our line of Modular Water products and systems is key to the self-reliant water treatment revolution as they create "instant infrastructure" - fully engineered, prefabricated and prepackaged systems that use durable, sophisticated materials. The units are available in standard capacities for onsite closed-loop systems at commercial business locations.
OriginClear has a long history of innovation through its OriginClear Technologies division, which is responsible for identifying leading edge technologies to solve today's toughest challenges. These advanced technologies are the centerpiece of the division's international licensee network. The technologies are developed in OriginClear Technologies, and licensees integrate them into their own products.
Through international licensing and partnerships, OriginClear's advanced technologies are being adopted to treat tough water problems in East and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and North America. A major partnership is now in development to tackle tough water problems in Central and South America.
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
OriginClear is a growth story and positioned for incredible upside due to changing market opportunities where the company is already operating successfully with strong profit margins, an increasing customer base, and accretive acquisitions of complementary products and services.
We can no longer rely on giant, centralized water utilities to meet the challenge. That's why more and more business users are doing their own water treatment and recycling. Whether by choice or because they have to, those businesses that invest in on-site water systems get a tangible asset on their business and real estate, and can get better water quality at a lower cost.
These businesses are quietly building Decentralized Water Wealth(TM) for themselves, and helping their community as well. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives include about a quarter of all professionally managed assets around the world, worth more than $20 trillion, and specifically include the key factor of how well corporations manage water.
OriginClear is a key enabler of ESG water management for corporations that are increasingly responsible for what was once delegated to central utilities. For example, when a corporation manages its own water, and uses OriginClear's proprietary hybrid treatment methods, it can significantly reduce both water use and nutrient footprints (carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus) in one compact package.
As a company we are enabling self-reliant water independence for our clients.
About OriginClear
Ken Berenger
VP Business Development
ken@originclear.com
www.originclear.com
Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603
