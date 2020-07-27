In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with President and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties Inc, Trey Wasser (CVE:ELY) (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) increased royalties in Nevada with Lincoln Hill and Blackrock Tonopah West Properties. We also discuss the continued reasoning for the success of the royalty/project generator business model.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties on the Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

 

