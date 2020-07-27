At present, NMN-related products are known as "elixirs of immortality" and are mainly monopolized by companies in United States of America, Japan and Hong Kong, the market retail price has soared to RMB1500-2980/bottle. However, the market is still in its infancy stage and in the near future, if NMN product series can be accessible by 3% of the people in mainland China taking as healthcare products, the market size will be expected to reach at least RMB100 billion.
Anti-aging House Holding limited and Smart PEP Biological Technology Research LTD. in Canada jointly develop PEPTIDE NUCLIDE NNM PEP 12000 anti-aging's product series. Using enzyme engineering biotechnology to extract high-concentration NMN and combine it with small molecular polypeptides, it can effectively improve the synthesis and utilization of NAD+ in the human body.
This series of product will enter T-mall International and Jingdong International Platform through "cross-border purchase" and vigorously leverage on the advantages of "Internet +" to complete the establishment of a three-level distribution model on WeChat business platform, convert public domain traffic into private domain traffic, attract and serve the majority of members and fans, and realize direct sales of supply chain. This product series would be expected to generate million dollars of sales revenue for the company in 2021.
About Anti-Aging House Holding Limited
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: A2H
Issue Name: Anti-Aging House Holding Limited CDI
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU000000A2H0
Industry: Consumer Staples
Nominated Adviser: Southasia Advisory Sdn Bhd
Listed Date: Thursday, 26 May 2016
