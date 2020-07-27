A study by Harvard University found that by taking NMN ("Nicotinamide Mononucleotide") to increase the body's NAD+ ("Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide") level, the average life span of rat after 2 months of NMN feeding increased by 30%. This means that if a 60-year-old man, after taking NMN for a few years, his body could be rejuvenated and his body function could return to the level of 30 years old. In recent years, scientific research on NNM published in the top international journals such as "Nature" and "Cell" shows that NMN has the function of improving the brain and nervous system, kidney, liver, heart and other body systems.At present, NMN-related products are known as "elixirs of immortality" and are mainly monopolized by companies in United States of America, Japan and Hong Kong, the market retail price has soared to RMB1500-2980/bottle. However, the market is still in its infancy stage and in the near future, if NMN product series can be accessible by 3% of the people in mainland China taking as healthcare products, the market size will be expected to reach at least RMB100 billion.Anti-aging House Holding limited and Smart PEP Biological Technology Research LTD. in Canada jointly develop PEPTIDE NUCLIDE NNM PEP 12000 anti-aging's product series. Using enzyme engineering biotechnology to extract high-concentration NMN and combine it with small molecular polypeptides, it can effectively improve the synthesis and utilization of NAD+ in the human body.This series of product will enter T-mall International and Jingdong International Platform through "cross-border purchase" and vigorously leverage on the advantages of "Internet +" to complete the establishment of a three-level distribution model on WeChat business platform, convert public domain traffic into private domain traffic, attract and serve the majority of members and fans, and realize direct sales of supply chain. This product series would be expected to generate million dollars of sales revenue for the company in 2021.About Anti-Aging House Holding LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: A2HIssue Name: Anti-Aging House Holding Limited CDIIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU000000A2H0Industry: Consumer StaplesNominated Adviser: Southasia Advisory Sdn BhdListed Date: Thursday, 26 May 2016

