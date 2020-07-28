Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today provides an update on its negotiations with Kyocera Corporation (TYO:6971) for a licence agreement to develop and commercialise Progenza for Knee Osteoarthritis (Progenza OA) in Japan (see previous announcements of 2 March 2020, 20 March 2020 and 18 May 2020).

Under the terms of the MOU signed with Kyocera on 2 March 2020, Kyocera has exclusive rights to negotiate a commercial licence for Progenza in Japan. Under the terms of the MOU, that period of exclusivity currently extends to the end of July 2020.

The negotiations have progressed positively with a view on agreeing final terms. Both parties remain committed to the proposed commercial licence and the parties have agreed to extend the period of exclusivity, such that Kyocera will continue to have exclusive rights to negotiate the licence until 31 August 2020.


About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

      

Contact

WE Communications
T: +61-2-9237-2805
E: WE-AURegeneus@we-worldwide.com



