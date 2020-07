In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with David Cole, the President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp ( NYSE:EMX ) ( CVE:EMX ) ( FRA:6E9 ) about the company's recent purchase of significant royalty and property interests in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cole also reviews the successfully deployed business model of project generation coupled with royalty retainment and how it has served EMX globally.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101709/emxAbout EMX Royalty CorpEMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

Contact Scott Close

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (303) 973-8585

Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.com

www.emxroyalty.com Scott CloseDirector of Investor RelationsPhone: (303) 973-8585Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.comwww.emxroyalty.com

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole Discusses Nevada, Turkey and Serbia Projects amid Recent Transactions Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) with CEO David Cole Ellis Martin Report-SPOTLIGHT: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX)-Royalty Cashflow De-Risking Exposure to Typical Development and Exploration Fallbacks for Mining Companies.