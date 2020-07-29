To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101709/emx
About EMX Royalty Corp
EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.
ContactScott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.com
www.emxroyalty.com
Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions
Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole Discusses Nevada, Turkey and Serbia Projects amid Recent Transactions
Ellis Martin Report: James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project
Ellis Martin Report Gold Terra (CVE:YGT) Announces its Drilling Program for Summer 2020 Targeting High-Grade Gold Mineralization
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper