In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) as the company commences its 2020 field program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. We also review recent gold market trends and how its affecting the strategy for acquisitions going forward. The company seeking additional high grade gold targets at its North Boundary High Grade Zone.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101710/abn


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     

Contact

Simon Dyakowski
Strategic Advisor

E: info@abenresources.com
T: 604-687-3376
TF: 1-800-567-8181


Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains, Taiga Gold, SkyHarbour Resources, Aben Resources, Curtis Sliwa and East Turkistan's Salih Hudayar
Ellis Martin Report: Updates from Nexus Gold Corp and Aben Resources - Gold, Gold and More Gold
Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF)
Ellis Martin Report: ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit
ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES (CVE:ABN) Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon
Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Major Gold Acquisition in Quebec and Ontario, Canada
Ellis Martin Report Ely Gold Royalties' (CVE:ELY) Trey Wasser on Increased Royalties in Nevada
Ellis Martin Report: Water is the New Gold! A Conversation with OriginClear's Ken Berenger
Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains (CVE:EPL) Acquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants at Donna Project
Ellis Martin Report Gold Terra (CVE:YGT) Announces its Drilling Program for Summer 2020 Targeting High-Grade Gold Mineralization
Ellis Martin Interviews GoldFund.io CEO Tim Mckinnon about the GoldFund Cryptocurrency

Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

Aben Resources Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

Aben Resources Ltd

Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains, Taiga Gold, SkyHarbour Resources, Aben Resources, Curtis Sliwa and East Turkistan's Salih Hudayar

Ellis Martin Report: Updates from Nexus Gold Corp and Aben Resources - Gold, Gold and More Gold

Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF)

Ellis Martin Report: ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Major Gold Acquisition in Quebec and Ontario, Canada

Ellis Martin Report Ely Gold Royalties' (CVE:ELY) Trey Wasser on Increased Royalties in Nevada

Ellis Martin Report: Water is the New Gold! A Conversation with OriginClear's Ken Berenger

Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains (CVE:EPL) Acquires St. Paul Mines' Crown Grants at Donna Project

Ellis Martin Report Gold Terra (CVE:YGT) Announces its Drilling Program for Summer 2020 Targeting High-Grade Gold Mineralization


Read More