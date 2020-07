In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) as the company commences its 2020 field program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. We also review recent gold market trends and how its affecting the strategy for acquisitions going forward. The company seeking additional high grade gold targets at its North Boundary High Grade Zone.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101710/abnAbout Aben Resources LtdAben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

Contact Simon Dyakowski

Strategic Advisor



E: info@abenresources.com

T: 604-687-3376

TF: 1-800-567-8181 Simon DyakowskiStrategic AdvisorE: info@abenresources.comT: 604-687-3376TF: 1-800-567-8181

Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains, Taiga Gold, SkyHarbour Resources, Aben Resources, Curtis Sliwa and East Turkistan's Salih Hudayar Ellis Martin Report: Updates from Nexus Gold Corp and Aben Resources - Gold, Gold and More Gold Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources' James Pettit with Recent Drill Results at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (CVE:ABN/OTC:ABNAF) Ellis Martin Report: ABEN Resources Update on Justin Gold Project in the Canadian Yukon and Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle with CEO James Pettit ELLIS MARTIN REPORT: ABEN RESOURCES (CVE:ABN) Begins Drilling in BC's Golden Triangle and Completes Drilling in the Canadian Yukon