The transaction included:
- Redemption of all convertible notes
- Repayment of all unsecured short term loans
- Funding to expand the PUREgraphite anode business to 2,000 tpa capacity over 2020 and 2021, and
- Funding for commercialization of our recently announced breakthrough technologies Dry Particle Micro Granulation (DPMG) and Single Crystal Cathode (SCC)
- Updated the market on NOVONIX's technology roadmap and "What's Next"
To view the full quarterly presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/TOS63V9M
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
ContactGreg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com
Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com
