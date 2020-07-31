Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Geotechnical Drilling and Geophysics for Starter Theta Pit

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Selects Digmin as Preferred Mining Contractor

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Presenting at OTC Markets Australian Mining Conference

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) Managing Director To Step Down From Executive Duties