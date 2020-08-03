Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as (OTCMKTS:OCLN). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101778/ocln


About OriginClear

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

 

Ellis Martin Report: Water is the New Gold! A Conversation with OriginClear's Ken Berenger

OriginClear


OriginClear

Ellis Martin Report: Water is the New Gold! A Conversation with OriginClear's Ken Berenger


