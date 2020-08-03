In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.
To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101778/ocln
About OriginClear
OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
ContactOriginClear, Inc.
OriginClear Corporate HQ
13575 58th Street North
Suite 200
Clearwater, FL 33760-3739
ken@originclear.com
www.oc.gold/ceo
Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603
