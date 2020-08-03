The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce it will present at the NWR Small Cap Conference to be held on today, Monday 3 August 2020. The Company invites shareholders and investors to view a live streamed video presentation with CEO, Todd Buckingham at 3.00pm AEST.

Event: NWR Communications Small Cap Conference
Presenting: Todd Buckingham (CEO)
Time: Monday 3 August, 3:00pm AEST for 25 minutes

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to: simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

Investors can register online to view the presentation here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AjMlnkXlQOKXe5O-gKqZBg


About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

    

Contact

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618



