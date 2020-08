The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce it will present at the NWR Small Cap Conference to be held on today, Monday 3 August 2020. The Company invites shareholders and investors to view a live streamed video presentation with CEO, Todd Buckingham at 3.00pm AEST.Event: NWR Communications Small Cap ConferencePresenting: Todd Buckingham (CEO)Time: Monday 3 August, 3:00pm AEST for 25 minutesInvestors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to: simon@nwrcommunications.com.auInvestors can register online to view the presentation here:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AjMlnkXlQOKXe5O-gKqZBgAbout Betmakers Technology Group LtdBetmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

Contact Charly Duffy

Company Secretary

E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com

M: + 61-409-083-780



Jane Morgan

Investor and Media Relations

E: investors@thebetmakers.com

