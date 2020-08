White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) advises that its 100 to 1 share consolidation, which was approved at the general meeting held on 9 July 2020, is now complete.White Rock continues to trade on a deferred settlement basis under the code of WRMDA until Thursday, 6 August 2020.Normal trading in White Rock shares under the code "WRM" is expected to commence on Thursday, 6 August 2020.To view White Rock's capital structure following completion, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6U37Y1H5About White Rock Minerals LtdWhite Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.

Contact For further information, contact:

Matthew Gill or Shane Turner

Phone: +61-3-5331-4644

Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au

www.whiterockminerals.com.au



For Media and Broker queries:

Peta Baldwin

Phone: +61-455-081-008

Cannings Purple

