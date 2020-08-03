Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) refers to the market announcement of 11 June 2020 titled 'Alligator to acquire 47 M lbs uranium resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium' and subsequent status updates.

Alligator is pleased to confirm that a Share Purchase Agreement has now been executed with Samphire Uranium Limited (Samphire) based on the Terms Sheet detailed in the announcement of 11 June 2020.

Preparation of meeting materials are well underway for both Alligator and Samphire to call their respective meetings of shareholders to consider approval of the proposed transaction and to enable Samphire to conduct an in-specie distribution of the Alligator consideration shares. Once a timetable for holding the meetings is finalised a further market update will be provided. Currently the meetings are being targeted for late September 2020.

Alligator's technical, financial and legal due diligence is largely complete with the residual procedures being finalised on environmental compliance, land access and completing acquisition of all relevant technical information.


About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

 

Contact

Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au



Link: Execution of Share Purchase Agreement - Samphire Project

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Samphire Uranium Project Acquisition - Status Update
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Acquisition of Samphire Uranium Project - Progress Update
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Awarded SA Govt ADI Funding and JMEI Distribution
Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) To Acquire 47 M lbs Uranium Resource in South Australia
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and Cashflow - June 2019

Related Companies

Alligator Energy Ltd
     


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Materials General Mining Mineral Sands Cobalt

Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Samphire Uranium Project Acquisition - Status Update

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Acquisition of Samphire Uranium Project - Progress Update

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) Awarded SA Govt ADI Funding and JMEI Distribution

Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) To Acquire 47 M lbs Uranium Resource in South Australia


Read More