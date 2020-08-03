Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) announces that the June 2020 quarterly webcast presentation will be delivered on Friday, 7 August 2020 commencing at 10:00am AEST.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Leon Devaney, Chief Financial Officer, Damian Galvin and General Manager - Exploration, Duncan Lockhart, will cover the Company's financial performance and activities for the quarter and provide a status update on growth activities. Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.

Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:
https://app.livestorm.co/central-petroleum/ctp-june-qtr-results-webcast


About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.

 

Contact

Central Petroleum Limited
T: +61-7-3181-3800
F: +61-7-3181-3855
E: info@centralpetroleum.com.au
WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au

Media Enquiries
Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS
T: +61-2-8234-0100
M: +61-409-911-189



Link: Quarterly Webinar Presentation

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Activities Report
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Mereenie and Palm Valley Reserves Upgrade
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Dukas Forward Plan
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Dukas exploration program update
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Appointment of Dr Agu Kantsler as a new Director
Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Update Presentation

Related Companies

Central Petroleum Limited
     


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Quarterly Activities Report

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Mereenie and Palm Valley Reserves Upgrade

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Dukas Forward Plan

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Dukas exploration program update

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) Appointment of Dr Agu Kantsler as a new Director


Read More