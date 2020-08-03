Glass manufacturer Ventus Aqua Limited (
Ventus Aqua acquired Sydney Sunny Glass, a manufacturer and supplier of architectural glass and premium treated glass products to the Australian construction industry.
About NSX Ltd
NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.
About Ventus Aqua Limited
Ventus Aqua (NSX:VAQ) seeks to establish itself as a supplier of premium treated glass products to the construction industry in Australia, including in the residential and commercial building markets.
ContactNSX Ltd
T: +61-2-8378-6400
WWW: www.nsx.com.au
