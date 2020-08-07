Nova Minerals on track to expand its 2.5Moz gold project in AlaskaNova Minerals (
Nova recently unearthed a 516.61m wide gold intersection at the Korbel prospect - below the existing 2.5Moz resource.
About Nova Minerals Ltd
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.
The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:
- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.
- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.
