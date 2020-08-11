Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) provides the Investor Presentation August 2020 featuring a large, quality tenement holding in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields.

The presentation outlines:

- +850km2land holding

- All on major regional geological structures within 75km radius of Boorara

1.1MOZ GOLD RESOURCE TO UNDERPIN STANDALONE DEVELOPMENT

- 507koz resource at Boorara deposit provides base load feed

- Targeting DFS H1 CY21

OUTSTANDING EXPLORATION POTENTIAL

- Numerous greenfields and brownfields opportunities

- Recently granted new discovery areas drill ready

70,000M DRILLING PROGRAM PLANNED

- Infill drilling to grow / improve confidence in resource base

- Multiple high priority targets to be tested

STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM

- Extensive experience in developing and operating goldmines in the Goldfields region

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JE1TZ2GO


About Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

 

