About Zhittya Genesis Medicine:
Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.
To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101962/zhy
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
ContactCEO Dan Montano
E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com
Phone: 702-802-9855
Zhittya Genesis Medicine
1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144
www.zhittyamedicine.com
