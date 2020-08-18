Join Ellis Martin for a Poignant Conversation with Jonna Bianco, President and Chairwoman of the American Bondholders Foundation. China owes US bondholders around $1.7 trillion from the 1900s and has never paid back a penny, although the US has been paying $72 million in interest payments to China for our debt daily. Jonna and the organization are trying to compel the Administration to hold the CCP accountable for their debt. Listen to this strong editorial and fact-based opinion piece between Ellis and Ms. Bianco.

ABOUT BONDHOLDERS AND THE ABF:

The ABF has personally briefed President Donald Trump as well as key members of his Cabinet and staff on the need for China to play by the rules and honor its obligations. Today, the ABF believes it has President Trump's strong support as we continue to work with his Administration to get this issue resolved.

