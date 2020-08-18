Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear ( OTCMKTS:OCLN ). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.In this segment, Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's program rollout for helping business owners tremendously hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic with a new career as owners of a trailerable Pool Preserver System financed by investors and OriginClear. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEOOriginClear is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin ReportTo listen to the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101965/oclnAbout OriginClearOriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

About The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience.

