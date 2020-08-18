In this segment, Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company's program rollout for helping business owners tremendously hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic with a new career as owners of a trailerable Pool Preserver System financed by investors and OriginClear. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101965/ocln
About OriginClear
OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
