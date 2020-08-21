Alligator is pleased to confirm that Samphire has finalised their Notice of Meeting and Prospectus documents for their upcoming shareholders meeting, as part of the finalisation of the above transaction, and these documents are now available on their website -
http://www.samphireuranium.com.au/agm-notice-of-meeting-2020/
http://www.samphireuranium.com.au/prospectus-in-specie-distribution/
Preparation of Alligator Energy's Notice of Meeting for its shareholders EGM to approve the transaction and issue of shares is in final approval stage and despatch will be announced early next week. The respective shareholder meetings are planned for Thursday 1 October 2020.
Alligator's technical, financial and legal due diligence has been successfully concluded, and will be reviewed and ratified at an upcoming Board meeting.
About Alligator Energy Ltd
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
ContactMr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au
Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
