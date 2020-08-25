Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Commences Largest Ever Drilling Program

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) A$16.1M Capital Raising to Accelerate Exploration & Studies

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) First Boorara Milling Campaign Completed Generating A$2.93M Revenue

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) First Gold Poured From The Boorara Gold Mine