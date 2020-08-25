Details of the virtual event can be found here. The presentation will feature an overview of Regeneus' business for new investors, including the Company's platform technologies and recent highlights, including the Kyocera collaboration and licensing agreement for Progenza OA for Japan.
About Regeneus Ltd
Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.
ContactWE Communications
T: +61-2-9237-2805
E: WE-AURegeneus@we-worldwide.com
