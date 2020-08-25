Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced that its CEO Leo Lee, will present at the Finance News Network (FNN) CEO Showcase virtual event on Tuesday 25 August 2020 at 12:55pm (AEST). The event is primarily attended by Australian-based retail investors and advisors.

Details of the virtual event can be found here. The presentation will feature an overview of Regeneus' business for new investors, including the Company's platform technologies and recent highlights, including the Kyocera collaboration and licensing agreement for Progenza OA for Japan.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K6Q05JLY


About Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in the human health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain and dermatology.

      

