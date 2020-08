Actcelerate International Group Ltd ( NSX:ACT ) advises that it has entered into a unsecured loan facility agreement with PE Holding Sdn Bhd. The Facility provides AIG with up to A$150,000, subject to drawdown, for working capital purposes.The key terms of the Facility are as follows:- Principal Amount: AUD$150,000.00- Drawn Down Period: 6 Months.- Term: Initial 6-month term, which may be extended by mutual agreement.- Interest Rate: 10%.- Security: Unsecured.The Company is continuing discussions with a number of parties regarding a capital raising, by way of the issue of debt or equity, for investment and working capital purposes.About Actcelerate International Group LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: ACTIssue Name: Actcelerate International Group LimitedIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: KYG008211016G00821 101Industry: FinancialsNominated Adviser: Minerva Corporate Pty LtdListed Date: Monday, 2 July 2018

