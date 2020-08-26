The key terms of the Facility are as follows:
- Principal Amount: AUD$150,000.00
- Drawn Down Period: 6 Months.
- Term: Initial 6-month term, which may be extended by mutual agreement.
- Interest Rate: 10%.
- Security: Unsecured.
The Company is continuing discussions with a number of parties regarding a capital raising, by way of the issue of debt or equity, for investment and working capital purposes.
About Actcelerate International Group Limited
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: ACT
Issue Name: Actcelerate International Group Limited
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: KYG008211016
G00821 101
Industry: Financials
Nominated Adviser: Minerva Corporate Pty Ltd
Listed Date: Monday, 2 July 2018
