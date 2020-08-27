The Company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Samphire Uranium Limited (ASX Announcement: 3 August 2020) which along with certain other conditions requires Shareholder approval for the issue of 679,561,608 AGE ordinary fully paid shares as the agreed transaction consideration.
Alligator is now pleased to confirm that the meeting documentation for the EGM to secure the required Shareholder approval has been dispatched. The meeting has been scheduled for 9.30am (Brisbane time) on Thursday 1 October 2020.
The Board will continue to monitor Australian Government restrictions on public gatherings. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make alternative arrangements to those set out in the Notice of Meeting, the Company will notify Shareholders accordingly via the Company's website and the Company's ASX Announcement Platform at asx.com.au (
About Alligator Energy Ltd
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
ContactMr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au
Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Metals Materials General Mining Mineral Sands Cobalt