In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with James Pettit, CEO of Aben Resources ( CVE:ABN ) ( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ) as the company commences its 2020 drill program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. High grade gold targets remain the focus this season in a zone where great results have materialized in the past.Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Aben ResourcesAben Resources is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin ReportTo view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102157/abnAbout Aben Resources LtdAben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

About The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

http://www.abenresources.com JAMES G. PETTITPresident & CEOTelephone: 604-687-3376Toll Free: 800-567-8181Facsimile: 604-687-3119Email: info@abenresources.com

