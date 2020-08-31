Can FGF-1 Enhance Stroke Recovery?

In this segment, Dr. Jacobs of Zhittya Genesis Medicine and Ellis Martin are joined by the Science Editor of the Ellis Martin Report, Dr. Thomas Glenn. In June of 2019 Dr. Glenn had a severe stroke. He's about 75% recovered after an arduous journey back. The gentlemen will be discussing the efficacy of Zhittya Genesis Medicine's FGF-1 drug for enhanced stroke recovery. Dr. Glenn promises to have real questions from a scientific point of view for Dr. Jacobs.About Zhittya Genesis MedicineZhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are seeking to commercialize human FGF-1, a potent, naturally occurring growth factor. Since its discovery in the 1970s, FGF-1 has been extensively studied. Although very promising clinical results were achieved when FGF-1 was administered to patients with severe coronary artery disease and chronic diabetic foot ulcers, efforts to bring FGF-1 to market have largely been abandoned with no additional clinical testing reported since 2009. Zhittya's management believes that FGF-1 has the potential to be a revolutionary new biological drug for the treatment of numerous diseases characterized by a lack of blood flow to an organ or tissue. In fact, there are over 75 human diseases resulting from a lack of blood flow or perfusion to tissues and Zhittya has now targeted 19 of those disorders for treatment with FGF-1.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102188/zhiAbout The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com

Phone: 702-802-9855

Dan Montano, CEO

www.zgm.care

1120 N Town Center Dr,

