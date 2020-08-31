Operations for i-Global Holdings Limited (NSX:IGH) during the period were focused on the continued growth of the management and corporate consulting business.

The Group's chairman, Dr Koon Lip Choo, leads a small team of consultants in providing these services with specific focus on corporate management consulting. This business unit is expected to generate the main source of income for the Group.

To view the Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L94DAI01


