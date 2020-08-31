The principal activity of Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) (FRA:C3L) (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) (TSE:CDV) (and its subsidiaries) is gold exploration and mine development in Ghana.

The Company holds tenements prospective for gold mineralisation in Ghana in two granite-greenstone belts: the Bolgatanga Project and the Namdini Gold Project ("Namdini Gold Project" or "Namdini"), which are, respectively, located within the Greenstone Belts in northeast Ghana and the Subranum Project, which is located within the Sefwi Greenstone Belt.

The main focus of activity is the Namdini Gold Project which has a gold Mineral Reserve of 5.1 Moz (138.6Mt @ 1.13g/t Au; 0.5g/t Au cut-off) inclusive of 0.4 Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31g/t Au; 0.5 g/t Au cut-off) and 4.7 Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5g/t Au cut-off).

