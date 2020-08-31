Rofina is a specialty retailer and distributor of travel accessories, luggage, bags and winter apparel.
About NSX Ltd
NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.
About Rofina Group Limited
The Group's wholesale business is to a speciality luggage store in Melbourne which is a stand-alone merchandise store selling luggage and travel-related products.
ContactJohn Williams
Head of Admissions
NSX Limited
john.williams@nsx.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General