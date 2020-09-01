Steven Lydeamore, Chief Executive Officer, Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) will be presenting at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020.

We are delighted to invite you to the annual ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference, showcasing emerging leaders in the small and mid-cap category.

This year, for the first time, the conference will be hosted live in an entirely virtual format over three days with morning and afternoon sessions. You will have the opportunity to hear from leaders across a broad range of ASX listed small and mid-cap companies.

The conference will feature a market update on day one as well as our popular micro-cap speed round, giving each CEO seven minutes to pitch their business to you. All registrants will have the opportunity to submit questions via the online platform and have them answered in a Q&A session following each presentation.

DATE Tuesday 8 - Thursday 10 September, 2020
TIME 10:00am - 11:30am (AEST) - Morning presentation sessions
2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST) - Afternoon presentation sessions
COST Complimentary

To register for the Conference, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/46L85FQR


About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    

Contact

Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com


