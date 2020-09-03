White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) wishes to advise that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill is presenting at the Mines & Money Online Connect Conference.

The Investor Presentation is provided in link below and can be found on the Company's website under Investor Centre/Presentations.

To view the Company Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4GQG211X


About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

 

Contact

For further information, contact:
Matthew Gill or Shane Turner
Phone: +61-3-5331-4644
Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au
www.whiterockminerals.com.au

For Media and Broker queries:
Peta Baldwin
Phone: +61-455-081-008
Cannings Purple
Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au



Link: Mines & Money Online Connect Conference Presentation

