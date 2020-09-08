To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GEE571X5
About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.
ContactInvestor and Media inquiries
Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com
Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com
Link: Investor Presentation
