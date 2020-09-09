Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) Lithium to be Tested in Batteries by Novonix

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Quarterly Activities Report

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Investor Webinar Presentation

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Update on North American Trading in Novonix Shares

NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) Completion of Equity Raising and Capital Restructure