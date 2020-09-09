NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is delivering the battery materials the EV and renewables future needs and is redefining the manufacturing processes to deliver lower costs, waste and emissions.

The company has core competencies across all areas of cell technology development and strong connections with leading companies in the battery, auto, renewables and electronics industries.

Novonix has demonstrated technology advantages in anode, cathode and electrolyte (with more coming) and has the first commercial technology in PUREgraphite anode material with a contract with Samsung SDI.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2V7D088T


About NOVONIX Ltd

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.

  

