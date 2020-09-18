State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) disclosed in its weekly production update on 16 September 2020 an exponential increase in gas flow rates in production testing at its Nyanda-4 CSG well at Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL231). The Company announced on that day that gas flow rates had reached in excess of 240mscf/d after eight weeks of dewatering.

The Company is pleased to disclose by way of interim update that, during the past two days since that last report, gas flow rates from Nyanda-4 have continued to increase significantly, with a record flow rate in excess of 310mscf/d achieved.

The record gas production at Nyanda-4 follows the recent installation of customised pumping equipment designed and built in Canada to suit the local conditions at Reid's Dome. The high-yielding pumping solution adopted by State Gas will be highly valuable in optimising future gas production from wells within its 100%-owned Reid's Dome Gas Project.


About State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field (PL 231), which includes both CSG and conventional gas, originally discovered in 1954 during oil drilling prior to the existence of a pipeline network and an east coast gas market. The Reid's Dome field is located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland on the apex of the Springsure-Sericold Anticline. State Gas is sole Operator of PL 231, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 47 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline.

http://www.stategas.com

 

Contact

Lucy Snelling
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0439 608 241
e-mail: lucy@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
e-mail: richard@stategas.com



Link: New Record Gas Flow at Reids Dome Project

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Annual Report to Shareholders
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Exponential Increase in Gas Flow at Nyanda-4 - Reids Dome
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome
State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Successful Completion of Phase 1 Program at Reids Dome

Related Companies

State Gas Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General

State Gas Limited

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Annual Report to Shareholders

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Exponential Increase in Gas Flow at Nyanda-4 - Reids Dome

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) Production Update - Reids Dome


Read More