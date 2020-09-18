Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (
In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is 1 October 2020. Any nominations must be received in writing no later than 5.00pm (WST) on 1 October 2020 at the Company's registered office.
Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting, which is anticipated to be provided to shareholders during October 2020. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and the Company's website at www.wilunamining.com.au
About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd
Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 6.4 Moz at a grade of 2.1 g/t Au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.
ContactMilan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418
Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714
Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261
