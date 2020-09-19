To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102505/rock
About Rockridge Resources Ltd
Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
ContactJordan Trimble, President or
Spencer Coulter, Corporate Communications
Rockridge Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@rockridgeresourcesltd.com
Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) 3,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at its Raney High-Grade Gold Project
Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources: (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Commences Raney Gold Project Phase 1 Winter Drilling Program
Ellis Martin Report: Grant Ewing of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK)(OTCMKTS:RRRLF) Discusses Drilling Commencement at the Raney Gold Project in Ontario Canada.
Ellis Martin Report: Updated Interviews with Rockridge Resources' (CVE:ROCK) Grant Ewing and Aben Resources' (CVE:ABN) James Pettit
Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear's (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry on Investment Potential in Water Systems
Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) to Earn up to a 60% Interest on Adjacent Mining Claims to the Former Con Mine Owned by Newmont
Ellis Martin Report: Science Editor Dr. Thomas Glenn and Zhittya Genesis Medicine's Dr. Jack Jacobs.
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) - Drilling Commences at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear's Riggs Eckelberry (OCLN) Offers a Potential New BizOp for Business Owners Impacted by Revenue Loss Related to Covid-19.
Related Companies