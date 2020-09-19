In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN), a publicly traded company specializing in water treatment systems with commercial applications. Where are the potential investment opportunities? What are the job opportunities in an ever changing and challenging economy?

OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102506/ocln


About OriginClear

