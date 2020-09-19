In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear ( OTCMKTS:OCLN ), a publicly traded company specializing in water treatment systems with commercial applications. Where are the potential investment opportunities? What are the job opportunities in an ever changing and challenging economy?OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102506/oclnAbout OriginClearOriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

About The Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact OriginClear, Inc.

OriginClear Corporate HQ

13575 58th Street North

Suite 200

Clearwater, FL 33760-3739

ken@originclear.com

Main: (727) 440-4603

