NOVONIX Limited (
The Company has issued previous releases advising that it had lodged an application seeking quotation of its shares on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in North America.
NOVONIX is now pleased to advise that OTC Markets Group has confirmed a listing date of Friday, 25 September 2020. Trading will commence at 9:00AM (New York time) under the symbol "NVNXF" the on OTCQX(R).
As previously advised, OTC Markets Group Inc. (
About NOVONIX Ltd
NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.
NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.
ContactGreg Baynton
Director NOVONIX
Phone: +61 414 970 566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com
Chris Burns
CEO NOVONIX
Phone: +1 902 449 9121
Email: chris@novonixgroup.com
Related Companies