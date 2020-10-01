Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake to be an efficient, responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, a product in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers

To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/92E353O7


About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

   

Contact

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
T: +61-407-112-623
E: anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-431-271-538
E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au



Link: Unaudited Financial Statements


Related Companies

Lake Resources NL
   


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Lithium

Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Secures Further Funds to Accelerate DFS

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Advanced In Producing Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Presenting at ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020

Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) Lithium to be Tested in Batteries by Novonix

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) $2.5M Placement Oversubscribed


Read More