As businesses work through the challenges brought on by COVID-19, Australian workers are dealing with the pandemic's effects too. It's shaping the way they view their employment prospects now, and even their careers.Research conducted on behalf of SEEK reveals how the working lives of Australians have been impacted, what people are thinking and feeling about the job market now, and how their priorities have shifted.Here's a look at the key insights to help inform your recruitment strategy, plus how one major company is focused on ensuring its employees feel connected and valued now.Australians are on the moveAlmost 40% of Australians were considering moving to an industry that is less likely to be impacted by COVID-19, the July research reveals. The figure was slightly higher for those currently working in Hospitality & Tourism.Geoff Slade, Executive Chairman of TRANSEARCH International Australia, says safety and security are among the top considerations for workers across all industries."I think there's a general sense of nervousness across industries and it's been hard to predict when the economy will recover," he says.With more people looking to enter new industries, Slade says employers should adjust their focus to ensure they can identify candidates' transferable skills."In my experience, most companies like to employ people who have direct experience in their industry," he says. "But, if people are more willing to move into different industries now, think about the skills you need and how they can be transferred into your industry. There might be a lot of good talent out there that you may have traditionally overlooked."Read more at the link below, about how you can identify transferable skills in candidates, including the questions to ask. These tips on screening candidates for transferable skills could also help you adjust your hiring strategy to access new talent pools.About SEEK LimitedSEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) is a diverse group of companies, comprised of a strong portfolio of online employment, educational, commercial and volunteer businesses. SEEK operates across 18 countries with exposure to over 2.9 billion people and approximately 26 per cent of GDP. SEEK makes a positive contribution to people's lives on a global scale. SEEK is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, where it is a top 100 company with a market capitalisation close to A$6billion and has been listed in the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies Globally by Forbes, and Number One in Australia.

