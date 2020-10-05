Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Cole, The President and CEO of EMX Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) (NYSE:EMX) (FRA:6E9). EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company, whose investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. EMX has a sizable global portfolio of assets and has currently over $70 million in the treasury and no debt.

In this segment, Mr. Cole discusses EMX's strategic investment strategy in conjunction with partnering with juniors that embody the drill and build development business model, while holding royalties that can bring company making results over time. The company projects itself to be cash positive in 2021.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102747/emx


About EMX Royalty Corp

EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.

    



About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

     

Contact

David M. Cole
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (303) 979-6666
Email: Dave@EMXroyalty.com

Scott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
Email:SClose@EMXroyalty.com



Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report

EMX Royalty Corp


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

EMX Royalty Corp

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Major Gold Acquisition in Quebec and Ontario, Canada

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) Makes Strategic Investment in Ensero Solutions

Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's David Cole Discusses Nevada, Turkey and Serbia Projects amid Recent Transactions

Ellis Martin Report: An Update on EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) with CEO David Cole

Ellis Martin Report-SPOTLIGHT: EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX)-Royalty Cashflow De-Risking Exposure to Typical Development and Exploration Fallbacks for Mining Companies.


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Ken Berenger of OriginClear (OCLN) Investing in Water Treatment Systems

Ellis Martin Report: Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) (OTCMKTS:EGLPF), A Successful Landmark Project Generator

Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear's (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry on Investment Potential in Water Systems

Ellis Martin Report: Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) Commences 3,000 Metre Diamond Drill Program at its High-Grade Raney Gold Project

Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:YGTFF) to Earn up to a 60% Interest on Adjacent Mining Claims to the Former Con Mine Owned by Newmont


Read More