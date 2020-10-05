In this segment, Mr. Cole discusses EMX's strategic investment strategy in conjunction with partnering with juniors that embody the drill and build development business model, while holding royalties that can bring company making results over time. The company projects itself to be cash positive in 2021.
About EMX Royalty Corp
EMX Royalty Corp (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
