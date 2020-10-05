To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/102750/ocln
About OriginClear
OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
OriginClear water treatment equipment installed onsite boosts the client's real estate asset value as a fundamental capital improvement, combined with long lasting water savings. Onsite Modular Water systems provide clients with Water Independence through ownership and operational control over water quality, that allow them to increase productivity while reducing environmental, health and safety risks from pollution, contamination and corrosion.
Modular water products are trusted to balance performance with cost-effectiveness, enabling business users to go well beyond municipal standards for water quality, therefore achieving high levels of satisfaction for their own customers, and improved sustainability for their properties.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.
ContactKen Berenger, VP of Business Development
ken@originclear.com
www.oc.gold/callken
Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603
