Alligator Energy (
https://www.alligatorenergy.com.au/investor information
The Company is scheduled to holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday 20 November and in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1 advises that receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director must be received by 14 October 2020.
To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M57U4BKU
About Alligator Energy Ltd
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
ContactMr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au
Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Metals Materials General Mining Mineral Sands Cobalt