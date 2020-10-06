Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the 2020 Corporate Governance Statement. A copy of these documents can be found on the Company's website at:

https://www.alligatorenergy.com.au/investor information

The Company is scheduled to holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday 20 November and in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1 advises that receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director must be received by 14 October 2020.

To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M57U4BKU


About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

 

Contact

Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au



Link: 2020 Annual Report, App 4G and Corp Governance Statement


