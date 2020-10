Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) has commenced analysing the potential of the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, which is located ~75km east-northeast of its existing Cue Copper-Gold Project as detailed in Figure 1*.Highlights:- Cyprium has commenced analysing the potential of the surface and near-surface supergene mineralisation above the sulphide mineralisation at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project- The supergene mineralisation has been intersected in shallow drilling over a strike length of 750 metres and remains open along strike in both directions- Typical supergene intersections include:o 6m @ 4.79% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 1.83 g/t Ag from 1m in drill hole NRC19005o 8m @ 2.53% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au, 3.88 g/t Ag from 33m in drill hole NRC05020o 2m @ 2.38% Cu, 1.37 g/t Au from 28m in drill hole NRC06o 4m @ 2.37% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au, 0.50 g/t Ag from 60m in drill hole NRC12021o 24m @ 1.53% Cu, 1.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag from 8m in drill hole NRC19010- The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold project is very prospective and will be included in the Murchison Copper-Gold Scoping Study- The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project is ~75km to the east-northeast of the Hollandaire deposits, which includes significant copper-gold mineralisation and other high priority drill ready targets, that will be included in the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping studyExecutive Director Barry Cahill commented "We are pleased to announce the preliminary results of the geological interpretation that we have undertaken at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project. There is significant potential for shallow supergene copper-gold mineralisation above the sulphide mineralisation at Nanadie Well.Supergene mineralisation is, generally, easily leachable with acid, which complements the Hollandaire mineral resource located ~75 km to the west-southwest, which is a massive sulphide orebody that has clearly demonstrated its acid generating capacity as part of Cyprium's successful metallurgical test-work.Cyprium will be investigating this shallow mineralisation further with drilling as part of its upcoming programmes of geophysics and drilling into both the supergene and sulphide mineralisation.Near-surface supergene mineralisation has been defined at the Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Project, as detailed in Tables 1* and 2*, Figure 2*, Sections 1 to 4* (amended), and is open along strike to the north and south. The supergene mineralisation is not able to be mapped at surface due to the shallow depth cover of between 1 metre and 25 metres over the mineralised corridor.Preliminary investigations of the data over the mineralisation has shown that there is potential supergene mineralisation over the full 750 metres of strike that is currently known. The supergene mineralisation has grade intersections for copper, gold and silver, with RC drill rock chips indicating oxide copper minerals such as malachite, which are rapidly leaches in the presence of sulphuric acid.Metallurgical test-work conducted on Cyprium's Hollandaire sulphide mineralisation (refer to CYM announcement dated 9 March 2020 "Copper Metal Plated"), has demonstrated rapid leaching kinetics (up to 92% Cu recovered to solution at room temperature in only 34 days) and excellent acid generation properties. The generation of acid complements the mineralogy in the supergene at Nanadie Well whereby excess acid from the treatment of Hollandaire copper mineralisation is available to leach copper from the Nanadie Well supergene mineralisation.Figure 2* shows the drillhole locations into the current known corridor and the interpreted mineralisation outlines from those drilling results. As illustrated in the plan and subsequent sections, there are significant mineralised intersections for copper, gold and silver over the whole strike length. Further, Table 1* below shows significant intersections for other drill holes that are not annotated on either plan or sections. This demonstrates the consistency of the mineralised intercepts.Cyprium is planning to further define the Nanadie Well supergene mineralisation for inclusion into the Murchison Copper-Gold scoping study and to investigate potential further mineralisation along strike from the currently identified mineralised zones. Geophysical and drilling programmes are being designed by Cyprium staff and consultants.Drilling programmes are being planned to provide samples for future metallurgical test-work studies to determine the optimal extraction method for the copper, gold and silver minerals.The results of these activities will be taken into consideration for subsequent drilling programmes and will be included into the scoping study for the Cue Copper-Gold Project.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals LtdCyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

