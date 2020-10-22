Alligator Energy Ltd (
Uranium - Whyalla region in South Australia significant resource and exploration
Uranium - Western Arnhem Land Northern Territory resource and exploration
Uranium - Cooper Basin in South Australia exploration
Nickel Cobalt (Cu Au) - Piedmont region in northern Italy high grade historical mines and exploration
Advancing resource and exploration targets while evaluating and acquiring further uranium or energy minerals assets in target regions.
Active in uranium exploration since 2010 with a high grade Resource of 6.3 Mlbs U3O8 at Caramal in Arnhem Land, and has recently acquired the 47 Mlb U3O8 Samphire Uranium project near Whyalla in SA.
Alligator Energy has one of the few Board, Management and advisory teams that have discovered uranium projects, taken uranium projects through resource definition and into development, and managed and operated uranium mines.
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0A1A30H3
About Alligator Energy Ltd
Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.
Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).
ContactMr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au
Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au
