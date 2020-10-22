Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) previously announced, on 24 August 2020, the signing of a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) for the proposed scrip-based acquisition of up to a 51% interest of the equity of Kalahari Metals Limited (KML) (the Transaction).

KML owns the second largest tenure holding in the Bostwana portion of the Kalahari Copper Belt after ASX listed company Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR).

Cobre advises that it has agreed with KML shareholders to extend the exclusivity period from 21 October 2020 to 20 December 2020. The parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity period in order to allow:

- Cobre to complete its detailed due diligence on KML and its exploration licences by 20 November 2020;

- Cobre and the KML shareholders to negotiate and execute an agreed share purchase agreement by 20 December 2020; and

- Cobre and Metal Tiger plc to negotiate and execute a shareholders' JV management agreement in relation to the future management of KML by 20 December 2020.

The Transaction remains subject to ongoing due diligence, finalising transaction documents, receipt of relevant regulatory approvals, and approval by Cobre shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting which is expected to occur in early 2021.


About Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.

   

Contact

Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au



Link: Extension to Binding HOA for Botswana Copper Acquisition


Related Companies

Sandfire Resources NL
       

Cobre Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Copper Iron Ore

Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Annual Report to Shareholders and FY2020 Accounts

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Positive VHMS Metallurgical Testing Results

OzAurum Resources: Gold Assets Moving from Private Ownership to the ASX

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Strategic Botswana Copper Acquisition

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Further High Grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides Results


Read More

Sandfire Resources NL

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Strategic Botswana Copper Acquisition

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Investor Presentation

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) June 2019 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) Red Mountain - Additional US$1.5M Expands 2019 Field Program

Cobre Updates On the High Grade Perrinvale VMS Copper Project in Western Australia


Read More