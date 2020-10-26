Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) provide the most recent Company Presentation - UK & Europe Investor Briefing.

The Right Place

An 11 million ounce growing gold endowment in the middle of Tier 1 safe West Australia - World No 1 gold endowment

The Right Plan

A proven strategy targeting sulphides leveraging off established mine infrastructure - 3 million ounces of sulphide gold already profitably produced; 3.8Moz @ 4.9 g/t Au of existing high-grade inventory at Wiluna

The Right Team

Powerful alliances and supportive shareholders backed by a proven management team who have done it before

The Right Time

Record gold prices, excess global gold concentrate processing capacity, on track to increase production to 250,000 ounces of gold a year

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HM140P0Y


About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 6.4 Moz at a grade of 2.1 g/t Au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.

    

Contact

Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261



Link: Company Presentation - UK & Europe Investor Briefing


